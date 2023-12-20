dispensary
Recreational

Off The Charts - Hollywood

Los AngelesCalifornia
2273.5 miles away

Is this your business?

Level up to post deals, update your store info, upload your menu, respond to reviews, and much more!

upgrade now

Ordering not available

shop other stores nearby

Shop at other stores nearby

Sorry, we couldn't find any nearby stores…

See more stores nearby

About this dispensary

Off The Charts - Hollywood

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
6803 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
StorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

Hours unavailable

0 Reviews of Off The Charts - Hollywood