oktulsa420 on September 16, 2019

No family vibe at this ghetto shack. Don't be indecisive,call to make sure they have what they advertise- alot of times it won't be in stock and you'll be left wandering around trying to decide on something else.Don't bother trying to feel comfortable and try to get to know people at this store. All they care about is cash. This place acts like a recreational dispensary-not a medical.