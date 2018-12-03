Ashleyginzales1323
I love my OHG !! My name is Ashley Glover ! Theres no other place i rather spend my money then with them!! They always treat me like family! Great deals ! Always satisfied!
4.0
10 reviews
full spectrum don’t buy horrible taste don’t waste your money
nice folks & Great Service!!!!! Customer oriented. they have answered my questions with research. topical products that Work! recommendations from budtender Toni has relieved the arthritis in my wrist, hands and fingers. THANK YOU OHG
The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. The dont mind if you ask questions and make good recommendations.
a while back I left a review concerning hermaphrodite clones I brought it to the attention of the budtender today they called the owner and the owner replaced my clones thank you very much hopefully these ones turn out better
Great deals on flower and edibles. Super friendly service, too!
this is definitely my go to spot. they run good specials every day & have some great quality products!
No family vibe at this ghetto shack. Don't be indecisive,call to make sure they have what they advertise- alot of times it won't be in stock and you'll be left wandering around trying to decide on something else.Don't bother trying to feel comfortable and try to get to know people at this store. All they care about is cash. This place acts like a recreational dispensary-not a medical.
The best gram specials I've gotten by far. The girl who helped me around 2pm today (heads up to the owner) is probably the best tender I've had since I got my card.
This place is doing it right. Great budtenders, no matter who is behind the counter. Their customer service is off the chain,second to none. I had an issue with a vape cart, but when I returned and briefly explained to them what was up, they quickly exchanged the item and were nothing but friendly as they did so. If yu aren't using these guys, WHY NOT??? #420EatsApproved