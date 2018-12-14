Seanscottsean on February 27, 2019

What’s great about Ohio Valley Natural Relief is that the vast majority of the time, the owner is there with you, or at least around during the process. In these times of mass confusion, due to bureaucratic red tape, it’s comforting to know, that someone truly IN the know, is there to answer questions and offer advice. It’s also nice to know that this business is locally owned and operated, and said owner truly cares about the patients. The environment, other staff, product are all wonderful as well. Highly recommend (no pun intended). Will return, many, many times.