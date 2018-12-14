KortkneeShayne
Very welcoming. Staff was great and knew what they were talking about. Prices could be better but other than that, I have no complaints. I will definitely be back!
2nd Time at this Dispensary. Truly the Best in the State! CY+ Down the road is a good 2nd. I've been to all of them except Botanist in Canton. "They don't know how to answer their phone!" The Whole Staff Are Phenomenal at OVNR.
Very chill place, able to talk to knowledgeable folks who know their stuff!
The service I received was really great. The staff are so helpful and they are very knowledgeable.
Absolutely best staff! OVNR provides accurate, up to date, assistance tailored to patient specific needs & goes above and beyond to help their patients any way they can! Thanks again OVNR for being here in The Valley.
What’s great about Ohio Valley Natural Relief is that the vast majority of the time, the owner is there with you, or at least around during the process. In these times of mass confusion, due to bureaucratic red tape, it’s comforting to know, that someone truly IN the know, is there to answer questions and offer advice. It’s also nice to know that this business is locally owned and operated, and said owner truly cares about the patients. The environment, other staff, product are all wonderful as well. Highly recommend (no pun intended). Will return, many, many times.
Very knowledgeable and caring staff, plenty of strains to choose from, ATM on site for easy access to cash, and very clean....Also like that this dispensary is locally owned and operated so has more of that "hometown mom and pop shop feel"
Every Budtender was very knowledgeable.I felt like family from the time i entered the dispensary to the time i left i have since returned multiple times and they have gotten new strains every time i have came back. best place ever!!!