About this dispensary
Ohm Theory
OHM Theory is a NJ based cannabis retailer with a mission to shape the recreational industry by launching a cannabis brand and dispensary that provides customers with an exceptional, unique, and curated experience in-store and online no matter their level of expertise. We offer a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products, a digital ordering experience, and knowledgeable budtenders in a safe environment to help you with all your cannabis needs. From the moment you walk in, everything is very well organized. We also have widely available parking for our customers looking for "Dispensary near me". *** NOW OFFERING ADULT-USE SALES***
213 US-46, Elmwood Park, NJ
License RE000177
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
