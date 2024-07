Welcome to Oklahoma's #1🥇 Medical Cannabis Dispensary! 🚨💥ALL PRICES OTD💥🚨 At OKIE WONDERLAND, we pride ourselves on having Top Quality Products, Amazing Customer Service, and Unbeatable Prices! Each of our 11 DISPENSARY LOCATIONS are welcoming to everyone and has a large variety that can suit any patients needs! ⚠️PLEASE NOTE⚠️: According to OMMA law, only 3oz of product can be purchased at a time. 📍Okie Wonderland - CATOOSA 18920 E. Admiral Pl • Tulsa, OK 74015 OPEN 7 DAYS! 8:00am - 12:00am 📍Okie Wonderland - LEWIS AVE 8888 S Lewis Ave • Tulsa, OK 74137 OPEN 7 DAYS! 8:00am - 12:00am 📍Okie Wonderland - WEST TULSA/SAPULPA 7919 New Sapulpa Rd • Tulsa, OK 74131 OPEN 7 DAYS! 10:00am - 10:00pm 📍Okie Wonderland - BROKEN ARROW 29355 SH-51 • Broken Arrow, OK 74104 OPEN 7 DAYS! 8:00am - 12:00am 📍Okie Wonderland - THE VAULT 2420 Southwest Blvd • Tulsa, OK 74107 OPEN 7 DAYS! 8:00am - 12:00am 📍Okie Wonderland - CATOOSA EXPRESS 1305 OK-66 • Catoosa, OK 74105 OPEN 7 DAYS! 10:00am - 10:00pm 📍Okie Wonderland - MIDTOWN/TULSA 2311 E 12th Pl • Tulsa, OK 74105 OPEN 7 DAYS! 8:00am - 12:00am 📍Okie Wonderland - OWASSO 11237 E 114th St N • Owasso, OK 74055 OPEN 7 DAYS! 8:00am - 12:00am 📍Okie Wonderland - RIVERSIDE 10147 Riverside Pkwy • Tulsa, OK 74137 OPEN 7 DAYS! 10:00am - 10:00pm 📍Okie Wonderland - THE DANKERY 8125 E 51st St, Suite O • Tulsa, OK 74145 OPEN 7 DAYS! 10:00am - 10:00pm 📍Okie Wonderland - Oklahoma City 101717 N May Ave • Oklahoma, OK 73120 OPEN 7 DAYS! 10:00am - 10:00pm 🚨💥Follow us on Instagram at: @okie_wonderland💥🚨 THE BEST PRODUCT SELECTIONS FROM THE BEST BRANDS!