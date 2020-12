I come to Old Tobys regularly on my business trips down to Portland. The bud tenders are the nicest I've met from Portland to Seattle and the variety of bud is unbeatable. If you want cheap pot, you can get it there. If you want top of the line pot, you can get that there too. You definitely pay for what you get, but that doesn't bother me a bit.. I prefer high quality over cheap crap and they never disappoint... But if you want the cheap stuff, it's there too.