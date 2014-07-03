Okay let's start being honest here, the legal stores are ripping us all off. I get it tax, so the price per gram is 15-25 dollars, but that in no way excuses poor cutting, shaking the buds out so much the crystals are mostly gone, letting product dry too long or storing product in non vacuum sealed or dark containers. And common people 25% THC? No, that's not good. Of course you wouldn't know that because when previously purchasing, unless at a MMJ, you have no idea the numbers, so I think it's a scam. I have yet to find good product that delivers from an actual recreational store. So overall, Old Toby workers were kind, not very knowledgeable. But I purchased 3.5 grams of White Widow, most expensive on the premises, 85 bucks, ouch, I received a very airy bag, with loose buds, no crystal drop when grinding, and it had leaves everywhere, poor trimming. Also purchased some blue dream, typical light strain, in a bag that doesn't even stay sealed. Not the best, but it's the only store around.