lifeofwellness on March 27, 2019

Wow, what an amazing place. They have really taken everything I thought had been lost in this new legal industry and brought it back. And even somehow made it better. They have good OZ's starting at $88 and POGO deals. I think almost everything in the shop was either on sale or they had a special on it. Definitely one of if not the best dispensary in San Diego. Only if you're loooking for the best prices, best products, and best service. I will defintely be back and recomend it to anyone and everyone.