Olswell Cannabis Co. - Traverse City
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Olswell Cannabis Co. - Traverse City
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
728 E Front St, Traverse City, MI
License PC-000458
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm