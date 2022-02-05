Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Olympia Weed Co.
Olympia Weed Company Formerly Northwest Collective is here to serve the needs of anyone 21 and over in Washington State who wants recreational or medical marijuana. We have a variety of different cannabis related products available, and you can learn about the different ways to consume it. Our consultants are available to give you information about the different methods of ingestion, such as vaporization, smoking, edibles, topicals, and more. We welcome all of your cannabis questions and will do our best to answer them.
Leafly member since 2012
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
Photos of Olympia Weed Co.
Deals at Olympia Weed Co.
XXX 200 mg Brownies are on sale!!!!!! 1 for $10 2 for $18 get them while they last!!!!!!
Must be a medical marijauna patient complient with Washington State law.