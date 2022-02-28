36 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Omnia Industry Delivery
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 2
1900 East 64th Street, Los Angeles, CA
License C12-0000003
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discountrecreationaldelivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-8pm
Photos of Omnia Industry Delivery
Show all photos