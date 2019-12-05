117 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 42
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$90
Deals
Munchie Monday's
Valid 10/15/2019
10% off all edibles.
Not valid with other discounts.
Munchie Monday's
Valid 10/15/2019
10% off all edibles.
Not valid with other discounts.
All Products
Blue Cheese
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Creative Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Chocolope
from Creative Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Purple Spyder CBD
from Creative Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Tahoe OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Lemon N Lime Jones SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Medicritical CBD
from Unknown Brand
6%
THC
8.5%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Suckles by Lake Rose Farms
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Super Surfer Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Green Monstar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner (Original by Lake Rose Farm)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
(Purple) Bruce Banner #4 by JJ's Organic Gardens
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Gelato Mint
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Orange Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Sherbert
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Candy Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Lemon Tree
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Maui Wowie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Night Nurse
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Night Nurse
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Hash Head
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Great White Shark
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Super Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Bubble Gum
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
GG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Crescendo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Banana Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Bavarian Cream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Moby Dick
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Moby Dick
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Okie Fog Cannabis Concentrate Vape Cartridge- Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Okie Fog Cannabis Concentrate Vape Cartridge-Snoop Dog
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Okie Fog Cannabis Concentrate Vape Cartridge- Grand Daddy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Okie Fog Cannabis Concentrate Vape Cartridge- A.T.F
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
123