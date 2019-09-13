raw947
Fairly new customer, but impressed with service, staff and productand will be there for all my needs, thanks y'all
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
Fairly new customer, but impressed with service, staff and productand will be there for all my needs, thanks y'all
Really love the owners here, Both very nice people and great selection, Would Recommend!
Top notch staff, they really do show "The Love." Great selection of flower, concentrates, edibles and accessories. Go check them out and expect a fist bump or hug...💚✌
Thank you so much!!
I was greeted immediately by the very friendly owners. They were very knowledgeable, and helped me find exactly what I needed. I will definitely be back!
We can't wait to see you again! Thank you!
Awsome place with friendly staff an great products
Thank you for review!
Very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful. Good products, nice, clean comfortable atmosphere. My new “Go To”....
Modern atmospher .
Thank you!
Great quality and wonderful service🤙🏻
Thank you! We appreciate the review!
I absolutely love this place.Kim and Larry ROCK!!!!
Thank you so much for your kind words! We love having you as a patient and friend.
I absolutely love Kim and Larry! They are so very helpful and just amazing, kind and down to earth people! My husband and I love them!! Best dispensary I've been to hands down!!! From selection of products to the knowledge of the bud tender to OUTSTANDING customer service, this dispensary has it all!
Thank you so very much! We love having you as a patient!