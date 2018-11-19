Sullivan9391 on March 16, 2019

Went in there for the first time in a couple months because my first visit was truly upsetting. Went in and got shatter, some flower and a couple pre rolls, they only had one flavor in the pre rolls. She said she’d give me two pre rolls of the fire og for $10 okay, cool. Got home went to light a pre roll and smoke with my wife and can’t even hit it. There is no air flow at all. Lite the other pre roll and couldn’t get anything either and it tasted like chemicals. Very disappointed and sadly won’t be back