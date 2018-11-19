O1lman
They have all the medicine i need, thank you one love!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
They have all the medicine i need, thank you one love!
One love is one of my favorite dispensaries. The flower is great and the people are knowledgeable and friendly. Keep it up!
Security is lacking and the products are right there in room with front door. Random people can walk in off street while your shopping doesn’t feel safe or private.
Good price on Cartel carts! Sampson bud is amazing!
Went in there for the first time in a couple months because my first visit was truly upsetting. Went in and got shatter, some flower and a couple pre rolls, they only had one flavor in the pre rolls. She said she’d give me two pre rolls of the fire og for $10 okay, cool. Got home went to light a pre roll and smoke with my wife and can’t even hit it. There is no air flow at all. Lite the other pre roll and couldn’t get anything either and it tasted like chemicals. Very disappointed and sadly won’t be back
Nice little shop with good prices and variety!
The Best Dispensary in Oklahoma!
Always my favorite stop. Excellent top shelf strains and very cool staff.
awesome atmosphere primo flower the budtender was so helpful.....
awesome atmosphere, very helpful, great people, able to answer all questions I had, definitely recommend to fellow patients, location not hard to find at all !