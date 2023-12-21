One Plant in Atwater is now my only source. There's something for everyone as they cover all bases with a wide variety of products in every category connected with cannabis. I've been a consumer for many years and the selection is second to none - statewide. I'd like to point out that Raquel - AKA Rocky, has filled all my complicated orders without a single mistake. She is meticulous in her work and her shining demeanor makes the whole trip to the store something to look forward to. My interactions with the other staff is pleasant as well and in closing, if you try One Plant, you won't use any other place. Thanks for the great service!