Apereira on November 10, 2019

Not sure what’s up with their flower, but I think it’s hemp not actual “ Mary Jane “. Looks great but doesn’t smell good, tastes awful and I’ve tried many types/strains. Almost zero relaxation or euphoric effects. I brought this up specifically to them because I’ve expressed similar concerns with all of Florida dispensaries. They all say the same things and claim they are the real deal. But when I question smell and taste they never seem to have any real personal experience with their products. Not to mention it’s all extremely over price and you really don’t know what your getting until you get home, as most places don’t let you see or smell the flower. In conclusion I feel extremely disappointed with medical marijuana in this state as a whole. Just another way to lure and scam unsuspecting tourists/future transplants. A very common practice I’ve come to realize after moving here some time ago.