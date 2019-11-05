Mopar561
4.1
5 reviews
Decent service, quality products
First time visit. Met with Daniela and she was great! As the inventory expands in FL, we will start having more choices and supply. One Plant is one dispensary that is now near the top of my list to purchase great quality cannabis flowers.
Thank you so much for your kind words and for visiting us! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
The One Plant Boynton Beach store is awesome, the staff was super friendly and helpful and the flower is glorious. I picked up 4 different strains of marijuana in 1/8th size containers of Ebony & Ivory, Pink Ice, Mandarin Triangle Kush, and Vanilla Berry Pie and another strain of Miami Vice in prerolls. They range from 21-27% THC and 0.03-0.06% CBD. The flower smokes very smoothly and I love that it is organically grown in living soil.
Thanks so much!! We are so glad you had a great experience and look forward to seeing you again soon!
Not sure what’s up with their flower, but I think it’s hemp not actual “ Mary Jane “. Looks great but doesn’t smell good, tastes awful and I’ve tried many types/strains. Almost zero relaxation or euphoric effects. I brought this up specifically to them because I’ve expressed similar concerns with all of Florida dispensaries. They all say the same things and claim they are the real deal. But when I question smell and taste they never seem to have any real personal experience with their products. Not to mention it’s all extremely over price and you really don’t know what your getting until you get home, as most places don’t let you see or smell the flower. In conclusion I feel extremely disappointed with medical marijuana in this state as a whole. Just another way to lure and scam unsuspecting tourists/future transplants. A very common practice I’ve come to realize after moving here some time ago.
We would love to speak with you directly. Please stop by next time you are in the area and ask for Connie the store manager. Thank you!
Grand Opening! Store was so nice. Every staff member was helpful. Rosie was very friendly as check in. But as for my purchase, Danielle really helped explain the different strains and was really good at understanding what I needed. Definitely enjoyed talking to her. Will come back soon!
Thank you so much for coming to visit us and for your kind words!! We look forward to seeing you again soon!