Welcome 25
Valid 7/1/2019
Welcome to 3 One Plant! All first time patients will receive 25% off their first purchase!
Cannot be combined with any other discount. Offer subject to change at anytime.
Mendocino Menage a Trois - "Shake It Baby"
from One Plant
14.44%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Indica Blend
Strain
$991 oz
Darth Revan - Thermosphere
from One Plant
18.62%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Darth Revan
Strain
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Mandarin Triangle Kush - Thermosphere
from One Plant
22.04%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mandarin Triange Kush
Strain
$48⅛ oz
+1 more size
Nanner Kush .5G Vape Cart
from One Plant
80.91%
THC
0.39%
CBD
$45½ g
Tangie .5 G Vape Cartridge
from One Plant
80.97%
THC
2.78%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$45½ g
MAC1 - Thermosphere
from Unknown Brand
20.48%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$8.5G
+1 more size
Mandarin Triangle Kush - Mesosphere
from One Plant
22.04%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mandarin TK
Strain
$101 G
Mendocino Menage a Trois - Mesosphere
from One Plant
14.44%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Mendocino Menage a Trois (Mix)
Strain
$101 G