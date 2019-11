saphire380 on October 15, 2019

I have now received a couple of deliveries and different strains from Oneplant (formerly 3boysfarm). So far I have enjoyed all strains. Flavor and potency is in the high range of what is available nearby. Their loose flower is a bit on the dry side, however curing has been done well. I would rather have dry and well cured medication, than a wet and green flower that has not had time to develop its full flavor and potency. That said, a little better humidity control in storage might help. My deliveries have been easy and convenient. The staff has been very helpful. I hope they can continue to maintain adequate stock, as no one else seems to be able to.