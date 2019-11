Joeamy420 on November 21, 2019

Excellent , I have read some very inaccurate reviews about 3 boys/one plant . This company is excellent . EVERYtime I have called I have talked to someone who was very helpful. As for the flower it is top notch tons of crystals ,perfect Dryness/ cured fat nuggs. And how nice are the oz discount price , nice to have a company give You a deal on more flower which NO other dispensary does .. HIGHLY recommended . And the delivery was the coolest smoothest thing ever