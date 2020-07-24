N........y
WORST PLACE EVER!! The staff here are beyond disgusting. The way they talk to customer is outrageous. I know you guys won’t be in business that long lmao. PEACE THE F OUT !!!(:
DELIVERY SERVICE from Mon-Sat // 9am – 7pm to Brevard County, Indian River County, Okeechobee County, St. Lucie County, and Martin County. Offering strains such as Blueberry Muffin, Caribbean Breeze, Chem 91, Chem D, Chemdog, Darth Revan, Dirty Lemons, Ebony & Ivory, Fish Whistle, MAC 1, Mandarin Triangle Kush, Sherb D, Vanilla Berry Pie, I-75, Cathy's Choice.
Twas the night before delivery, when all through the house. Not a creature was stirring, not even a ONE PLANT mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that ONE PLANT DELIVERY TEAM would soon be here. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of MAC1 danced in their heads. And mama in her kerchief, and I in my cap, had just settled down to vape some LIVE RESIN SAP. When out on the lawn there rose such a clatter, I sprang from my bed and hit my head on a ladder. Rubbin my noggin I flew like a flash, tore open the front door and made a mad dash. ONE PLANT was here I danced with glee, I tore open the containers couldn't wait to see. What I saw inside was worth more then gold, beautiful glistening buds smelling oh so bold. The doughy gassy wonderful scent, loafted high to my ceiling and out the main vent. I grabbed a bud and pinched it tight, feeling the sticky trichomes I held it to the light. A rush came over me as I giggled with delight, MAC1 is mine oh mine they won't take it without a fight. MAC1 is some of the best buds I've gotten from the Florida Medical Program. The terpene profile along with the intoxicating effects make this strain from ONE PLANT the front runner for the Florida Cannabis Cup. MAC1 has made me a believer...If u grow it they will come! Thank U ONE PLANT! PEACE!
Thank you SO much for the wonderful review! Our team is thrilled to hear such great feedback. We appreciate you being a loyal One Plant patient and look forward to providing you with the best medical cannabis medicine in Florida.
first of I ordered online and that was fine, but the% on the darth Revan said 17% and came to me@12.77% . so I got 7 grams of the darth, 7 of the vanilla berry pie that was very dark very few crystals. then a half of the mtk. which was decent! NONE of these WERE anywhere as good as I get from every other dispensary I've bought@ EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED, THE QUALITY IS just not there in my opinion. keia was awesome though. .
Great bud, great people on the phone, and great delivery services. The main point I want to argue is that people aren’t going to fork over $368 for an ounce, even if they were rolled in Wiz Khalifia’s tears I wouldn’t pay that much. I even find $260 for an ounce a bit much as a mid tier option. The Darth Revan strain was $148 for an ounce, now it is $260. Prices go up when demand is in but the answer isn’t to only sell expensive bud, barring off half your clientele. I hope a few more reviews like this will incentive them to stock Tier 3 flower more often, having shake as well was amazing. It was affordable and easy to manage for arthritis patients that can’t be bothered with a grinder. Keep up the good work!
Thank you for choosing One Plant! We appreciate and value your feedback very much. Please stay informed on our website www.oneplant.us for any promotions/discounts we may offer in the future.