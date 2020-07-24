S........e on May 12, 2020

Twas the night before delivery, when all through the house. Not a creature was stirring, not even a ONE PLANT mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that ONE PLANT DELIVERY TEAM would soon be here. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of MAC1 danced in their heads. And mama in her kerchief, and I in my cap, had just settled down to vape some LIVE RESIN SAP. When out on the lawn there rose such a clatter, I sprang from my bed and hit my head on a ladder. Rubbin my noggin I flew like a flash, tore open the front door and made a mad dash. ONE PLANT was here I danced with glee, I tore open the containers couldn't wait to see. What I saw inside was worth more then gold, beautiful glistening buds smelling oh so bold. The doughy gassy wonderful scent, loafted high to my ceiling and out the main vent. I grabbed a bud and pinched it tight, feeling the sticky trichomes I held it to the light. A rush came over me as I giggled with delight, MAC1 is mine oh mine they won't take it without a fight. MAC1 is some of the best buds I've gotten from the Florida Medical Program. The terpene profile along with the intoxicating effects make this strain from ONE PLANT the front runner for the Florida Cannabis Cup. MAC1 has made me a believer...If u grow it they will come! Thank U ONE PLANT! PEACE!