S........0 on December 21, 2019

I have been to the Boynton one plant a few times. I like the products. Organically grown, best product available in central, south FL so far. The service at the store in Boynton is amazing, but the 1-877 # nothing but miscommunications and problems. First I call the # to place a delivery a few days ago and they inform me they only have one strain in Meso, but the store in Boynton has a better stock, I'm told the three strains they had, Ebony and Ivory, MTK, and Darth Revan in Meso .. so I drive there from Fort Pierce. I get there and am told they have Nothing in Meso .... I'm the first customer of the day .. I made it there as the doors were opening and had gotten off the Phone with the 1-877 number just an hour before. I drove an hour to pick up my whole flower allowance (i live on a budget and the bulk pricing here is awesome) to my shock and dismay because I just drove an hour .. first customer ... No meso .. ok ... Breath ... I am told ok get a 25% discount .. meh .. it helps but still costs me alot more for the ounce than I can afford .. so I get home and discover a multitude of seeds .. about 3 grams out of an ounce ... Again .. I call the 877 # because it's the only way to communicate. .. well I wasn't able to afford to pick my whole delivery up from the Boynton Beach store so I came home called the 877 number told them about the amount of seeds that I found they offer me another small discount okay I place the rest of my order they tell me it'll be here at about 9:30 in the morning they'll send me tracking information they actually said between 9 and 9:30 I'm waiting 9:30 rolls around nothing 10 rolls around nothing it's now almost 11 still haven't heard anything from the driver don't know what's going on they've already taken the allowance off of my MMJ registry I don't know what to do there's no way to communicate with them I was told I would get a text yesterday evening or this morning haven't heard anything yet what's going on this is horrible experience.