WORST PLACE EVER!! The staff here are beyond disgusting. The way they talk to customer is outrageous. I know you guys won’t be in business that long lmao. PEACE THE F OUT !!!(:
3.4
20 reviews
The St.Lucie location changed my life with the products they have i have a high tolerance so they on point so far
there cartridges are by far the best ones available. they are quite and by far the best dispensary
Twas the night before delivery, when all through the house. Not a creature was stirring, not even a ONE PLANT mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that ONE PLANT DELIVERY TEAM would soon be here. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of MAC1 danced in their heads. And mama in her kerchief, and I in my cap, had just settled down to vape some LIVE RESIN SAP. When out on the lawn there rose such a clatter, I sprang from my bed and hit my head on a ladder. Rubbin my noggin I flew like a flash, tore open the front door and made a mad dash. ONE PLANT was here I danced with glee, I tore open the containers couldn't wait to see. What I saw inside was worth more then gold, beautiful glistening buds smelling oh so bold. The doughy gassy wonderful scent, loafted high to my ceiling and out the main vent. I grabbed a bud and pinched it tight, feeling the sticky trichomes I held it to the light. A rush came over me as I giggled with delight, MAC1 is mine oh mine they won't take it without a fight. MAC1 is some of the best buds I've gotten from the Florida Medical Program. The terpene profile along with the intoxicating effects make this strain from ONE PLANT the front runner for the Florida Cannabis Cup. MAC1 has made me a believer...If u grow it they will come! Thank U ONE PLANT! PEACE!
Thank you SO much for the wonderful review! Our team is thrilled to hear such great feedback. We appreciate you being a loyal One Plant patient and look forward to providing you with the best medical cannabis medicine in Florida.
first of I ordered online and that was fine, but the% on the darth Revan said 17% and came to me@12.77% . so I got 7 grams of the darth, 7 of the vanilla berry pie that was very dark very few crystals. then a half of the mtk. which was decent! NONE of these WERE anywhere as good as I get from every other dispensary I've bought@ EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED, THE QUALITY IS just not there in my opinion. keia was awesome though. .
Great bud, great people on the phone, and great delivery services. The main point I want to argue is that people aren’t going to fork over $368 for an ounce, even if they were rolled in Wiz Khalifia’s tears I wouldn’t pay that much. I even find $260 for an ounce a bit much as a mid tier option. The Darth Revan strain was $148 for an ounce, now it is $260. Prices go up when demand is in but the answer isn’t to only sell expensive bud, barring off half your clientele. I hope a few more reviews like this will incentive them to stock Tier 3 flower more often, having shake as well was amazing. It was affordable and easy to manage for arthritis patients that can’t be bothered with a grinder. Keep up the good work!
Thank you for choosing One Plant! We appreciate and value your feedback very much. Please stay informed on our website www.oneplant.us for any promotions/discounts we may offer in the future.
#Fishwhitsle
Thank you for choosing One Plant! We appreciate your business.
I used the Indiantown delivery service 12/7/2019. Keia(sp) my delivery driver was great, kept me informed throughout the entire process. I called a couple times a week for 3 weeks until the last week of my flower allotment. I never did get the sativa I was looking for(ebony & ivory). Either way I got some good indica with a 25% discount. The MTK and Pink Ice pre-rolls where, well pre rolls, they are hit or miss, but out of the 14, 10 where hits, 4 of them I kinda sat there wondering if anything would happen. I am looking forward to my next order from one plant. Hopefully they will stock some ebony & ivory before my allotment is up.
Thank you for choosing One Plant! We appreciate your business and value your feedback very much. Keep looking at Leafly for updates on new strains and inventory. Happy New Year!
I have been to the Boynton one plant a few times. I like the products. Organically grown, best product available in central, south FL so far. The service at the store in Boynton is amazing, but the 1-877 # nothing but miscommunications and problems. First I call the # to place a delivery a few days ago and they inform me they only have one strain in Meso, but the store in Boynton has a better stock, I'm told the three strains they had, Ebony and Ivory, MTK, and Darth Revan in Meso .. so I drive there from Fort Pierce. I get there and am told they have Nothing in Meso .... I'm the first customer of the day .. I made it there as the doors were opening and had gotten off the Phone with the 1-877 number just an hour before. I drove an hour to pick up my whole flower allowance (i live on a budget and the bulk pricing here is awesome) to my shock and dismay because I just drove an hour .. first customer ... No meso .. ok ... Breath ... I am told ok get a 25% discount .. meh .. it helps but still costs me alot more for the ounce than I can afford .. so I get home and discover a multitude of seeds .. about 3 grams out of an ounce ... Again .. I call the 877 # because it's the only way to communicate. .. well I wasn't able to afford to pick my whole delivery up from the Boynton Beach store so I came home called the 877 number told them about the amount of seeds that I found they offer me another small discount okay I place the rest of my order they tell me it'll be here at about 9:30 in the morning they'll send me tracking information they actually said between 9 and 9:30 I'm waiting 9:30 rolls around nothing 10 rolls around nothing it's now almost 11 still haven't heard anything from the driver don't know what's going on they've already taken the allowance off of my MMJ registry I don't know what to do there's no way to communicate with them I was told I would get a text yesterday evening or this morning haven't heard anything yet what's going on this is horrible experience.
Thank you for choosing One Plant. I'm sorry to hear we did not meet your expectations on your order. We'd like to discuss this order with you further and obtain more details to your specific situation. Please contact us at your convenience 1-877-308-3344. We value and appreciate your feedback and look forward to hearing from you. '
Great product as usual. Home delivery is phenomenally easy and worth the experience.
Thank you for choosing One Plant. We appreciate your feedback and continued support. Happy Holidays. We look forward to servicing you in 2020.