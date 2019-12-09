Offering pickup
Deals
Munchie Monday
Valid 7/22/2019 – 1/3/2020
20% off ALL Edibles
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
API
from Golden Jasmine
6.17%
THC
14.85%
CBD
API
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Golden Goat
from Oregon Bud Company
23.1%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Critical Kush
from Oregon Bud Company
21%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Lemongrass
from Oregon Bud Company
19.3%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Purple Mountain Majesty
from Oregon Bud Company
18.8%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Purple Mountain Majesty
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Purple Panty Dropper
from Oregon Bud Company
17.9%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Purple Panty Dropper
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Chemdog #4
from Oregon Bud Company
23.1%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Chemdog 4
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Banana Mango
from Oregon Bud Company
25%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Banana Mango
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Blueberry Diesel x 3 OG
from Oregon Bud Company
19.8%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Blueberry Diesel x 3OG
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Lemon Meringue
from Oregon Bud Company
21.2%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Red Lebanese
from BJ's A Grade
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Lebanese
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Jager
from BJ's A Grade
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Jager
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Wild Thai
from Phyre
24.01%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wild Thai
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Golden Pineapple
from Lovelife Farms
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Loud Dream
from BJ's A Grade
25.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Loud Dream
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Bundy
from Injoy Cannabis
29.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Bundy
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Jack Herer
from The Sweet Life
21.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from Williams Cannabis Company
29.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Glueberry
from Williams Cannabis Company
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Glueberry
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Pele's Cookies
from Bryan Family Farm
25.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Pele's Cookies
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Columbia River Kush
from INDO
27.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Columbia River Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Kimbo Kush
from Emerald Valley Growers
26.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
NW Kind - Rudeboi OG BHO
from NW KIND
65.33%
THC
0.05%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Purple D Star Pull n Snap
from Sterling Gold Extracts
65.78%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Purple D Star
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Chem Sour Pull n Snap
from Sterling Gold Extracts
64.03%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Chem Sour
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
91 Larry Pull n Snap
from Sterling Gold Extracts
66.69%
THC
0.27%
CBD
91 Larry
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Legendary Larry Live Resin
from Sterling Gold Extracts
65.37%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Legendary Larry
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Double Limeade Live Resin
from Sterling Gold Extracts
57.05%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Double Limeade
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Great Balls of Fire Live Resin
from Sterling Gold Extracts
70.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Great Balls of Fire
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Larry Bubba Live Resin
from Sterling Gold Extracts
66.44%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Larry Bubba
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Granny Skunk Live Resin
from Sterling Gold Extracts
64.91%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Granny Skunk
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Bobsled - Snowman
from Bobsled Extracts
64.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Stash - Purple Punch Budder
from Stash
732mg
THC
8.43mg
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Portland Extracts - Electric Orange R&S
from Portland Extracts
71.26%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Portland Extracts - Brandywine R&S
from Portland Extracts
73.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Portland Extracts - Tropical Punch x Punch Farmer LR
from Portland Extracts
80.37%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Portland Extracts - OG #18 Cured Resin
from Portland Extracts
72.54%
THC
0.24%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Bobsled - Purple Kush Nug Run
from Bobsled Extracts
49.9%
THC
0.23%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Bobsled - Guava 1 Nug Run
from Bobsled Extracts
69.1%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Bobsled - Cotton Candy Nug Run
from Bobsled Extracts
64.19%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
