Follow
Pickup available
Oregon Bud Company - Portland 122nd
Pickup available
5038949392
Wana Wednesday
Valid 7/17/2019 – 1/10/2020
20% off Wana Brand Edibles
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Thursday Merchandise Deal Day
Valid 7/18/2019 – 1/11/2020
20% off all Glass and Apparel in the store.
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Stash Saturday/ All day 5.00 Grams
Valid 7/20/2019 – 1/13/2020
$5/g for most strains, 20% off regular pre-rolls and 20% off Stash Concentrates & RSO
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Customer Choice Sunday
Choose ONE (1) of the following categories to save 20% off of your purchase: -Accessories/Apparel/Glass -Bath & Body/CBD/Tinctures/Topicals -Cartridges/Extracts/Infused Pre-Rolls -Edibles -Pre-Rolls
Does not apply to flower (except pre-rolls). Restrictions may apply and offer may be terminated at any time without notice. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Flying High Friday
Valid 7/19/2019 – 1/12/2020
20% off ALL Extracts & Concentrates
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Munchie Monday
Valid 7/22/2019 – 1/3/2020
20% off ALL Edibles
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Topical Tuesday
Valid 7/23/2019 – 1/9/2020
20% off all Topical's
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.