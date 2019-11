Smokesalot420710 on November 1, 2019

My last time shopping here. I live down the street and come in every day, now you won’t be discounting the really fire weed anymore, pretty big bummer. My roommates and I knew this day was coming. But oh well, back to going a little further away again. It was fun while it lasted. Their happy hour 10am-11am and 4:20-6:20 deal is trash now. They don’t discount the nicest buds. Good people that work here but truly a shame. Won’t be back unless this changes