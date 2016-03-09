20th Of The Month Event
On the 20th day of each month, we have Vendor Reps from the cannabis industry in store offering 25% off their products, $5/g on select strains of flower, and 15% off everything else in the store. Plus other fun surprises to celebrate 420 all year long!
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Munchie Monday
20% Off All Edibles
Topical Tuesday
20% Off All Topicals
Wana Wednesday
20% Off Wana Edibles
Merch Thursday
20% Off All Merch
Fried Friday
20% Off All Concentrates
Stash Saturday
20% Off All Stash Products
Say It Sunday
20% Off Item Of Your Choice
