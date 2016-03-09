Budkingisfakenews
Had to wait to get online order also order menu said weed was 33 percent thc crap i got was 25 so i not to happy being lied to by leafly and obc so ....watch out i might try again i might not
4.2
10 reviews
Close to my home.. easy to stop on the way home from work!
My to Location all year. I go in religiously every Friday for thier deals and I’m always happy with the selection!
this place can get hectic during happy hour but you absolutely cannot beat their customer service. they might not have 50 various strains but I guarantee they have something for everyone. all of their products are fresh and the bartenders are knowledgeable. easily my new favorite dispensary. great product, great prices and amazing service.
There is one guy with a good attitude that works at this location. He usually wears a hat and has facial hair. They also need to stop passing off shake as bud. If you want to sell shake have an area labeled for “shake”
They never update the online menu. In-store menu often not updated when the doors open. Good bargain prices, but not a serious business. Lacking diligence, organization, customer service skills, and a good vibe.
They never update the menu. So every time you go it’s always a gamble what they have! Also long lines during happy hour and sometime they only one staff working.
The service is horrible here
Great
Prices are cheap but the staff is extremely rude and not worth your time to go here. Take it some where else with better service and bud.