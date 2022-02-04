Find cannabis & medical dispensaries in Beaverton, OR
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes, there are over 40 marijuana dispensaries in Beaverton, Oregon.
- Yes, you can buy weed online in Beaverton, OR on Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.
- To get a medical marijuana card in Beaverton, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that, a doctor visit and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.
- Yes, cannabis dispensaries in Beaverton, OR may choose to scan your identification card with an electronic card reader.