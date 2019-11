Twohearts on September 2, 2019

Love the people who work here and their products and prices. If you are not shopping here you are missing out. Check out their online menu it even gives you THC percentages most online menus do not. My husband and I are senior citizens and have been smoking for over 45 years. A lot of pot shops treat us like we are old dumb asses that don’t have a clue about weed and try and bs us about their product. Here we are treated with respect .This is an honest pot shop with plenty of bud tenders so even on a busy weekend you get helped right away. ☮️💙😁