Like walking into a Morgue,never felt so un-welcome by people who want your money!
4.2
10 reviews
This is my 1st review. This place has horrible service. The guy at the entrance had an attitude, and the budtender made me feel like she didn't even want me there. I asked if they had any specials and she pointed at a 12 dollor 8th. She did not offer to show me any products or ask any other questions. I was planning on buying an ounce by the way. So I politely left and took my business elsewhere.
Normally a good shop with decent service however recently had a bad experience with the short, chubby, bearded budtender. I stopped in to exchange a vape cartridge battery (which I had done in the past) and the budtender gives me grief about it saying I'll need to send it in myself to get a new one - I'm sorry but this customer service was horrendous. I've shopped here many times previously and the service is usually pretty good however this time was obviously different (it also looked like he was working alone so he could get away with being discourteous). I'm not really sure how a dispensary that isn't consistent with it's customer policies will stay in business in the extremely competitive cannabis market in Oregon. I'm guessing that this dispensary won't last much longer. The only real reason I frequented this dispensary was because they were the one of the only shops that carried a specific brand of vape cartridge I prefer however they can't even manage to keep this in stock so now I have multiple reasons for never going back.
When I got home after my purchase, I found that they had given me the wrong strain of week. When I called them back, they said they WOULD NOT take it back since it had left the store. No offer was made to fix the issue, and now I have spent my money and gotten a strain of cannabis that is weaker than the one I ordered, and is less potent than the one I ordered, and n0ow I'm stuck with it for the next month!
Cool shop over priced products but all top shelf but a little more priced than other shops
Do not go here Bought a pre-roll and nothing in there but a matchstick So they pretty much ripped me off for 10 bucks
Love the girls there
The costumer service was great.
First time stopping in, very friendly staff and they had a strain I was specifically looking for 👌🏻