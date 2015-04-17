db1002 on May 2, 2019

Normally a good shop with decent service however recently had a bad experience with the short, chubby, bearded budtender. I stopped in to exchange a vape cartridge battery (which I had done in the past) and the budtender gives me grief about it saying I'll need to send it in myself to get a new one - I'm sorry but this customer service was horrendous. I've shopped here many times previously and the service is usually pretty good however this time was obviously different (it also looked like he was working alone so he could get away with being discourteous). I'm not really sure how a dispensary that isn't consistent with it's customer policies will stay in business in the extremely competitive cannabis market in Oregon. I'm guessing that this dispensary won't last much longer. The only real reason I frequented this dispensary was because they were the one of the only shops that carried a specific brand of vape cartridge I prefer however they can't even manage to keep this in stock so now I have multiple reasons for never going back.