ginatopshelf
if only the service was as good as the selection I would come back
4.5
10 reviews
First time. Loved it
I CAN NOT recommend Oregon's Finest as a cannabis store . Rude customer service, overpriced products, undereducated staff with little or no knowledge of cannabis. Lots of places to spend your money on weed...don't spent it with Oregon's Finest. It's not the finest.
Lots of selection not listed or showing up when searching for type. Sadly the market is flooded with techno weed with hundreds of names for mutt weeds. Custom logo zip lock bags that are air tight and blockout light for small quantities. Good location in both Pearl and convention area. They don’t push any certain product. Just plain shop for what you’d like.
Pricey, but great selections all around. Only weed shop I’ve been able to fin that has CBD-specific prerolls. Staff is always super knowledgeable and nice.
Horribly overpriced.
Overpriced. $18 grams or $72 eighths. I go to another store- same quality for $5 per eighth. .
great people. always has some premium weed they are spendy but the have deals for people who dont mind smoking that grassy stuff...their cheap grassy stuff is like the top shelf at left coast connection or shango. but they most of the time have something I'll smoke
Cool spot in the Pearl with top shelf herb. Nice to see quality flower instead of last years outdoor.
Really nice place in side and out. The bud tender was a bit rude and short but might of got there at a bad time. Still managed to score some good smoke and a taffy I’m looking forward to trying out