Oregrown - Chico
dispensary
Recreational

ChicoCalifornia
2343.6 miles away
Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

Introducing Oregrown, your premier dispensary in the heart of Chico. We focus on delivering an outstanding retail experience by offering premium and exclusive craft cannabis products tailored to diverse tastes. Our commitment to quality and innovation is evident in everything we do. Come visit us and see why Oregrown Chico is the best dispensary near you!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 2
1408 Park Ave. , Chico, CA
License c10-0001382
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 9pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm

Photos of Oregrown - Chico

2 Reviews of Oregrown - Chico

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere