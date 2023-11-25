822 products | Last updated:
Oregrown - Chico
Introducing Oregrown, your premier dispensary in the heart of Chico. We focus on delivering an outstanding retail experience by offering premium and exclusive craft cannabis products tailored to diverse tastes. Our commitment to quality and innovation is evident in everything we do. Come visit us and see why Oregrown Chico is the best dispensary near you!
1408 Park Ave. , Chico, CA
License c10-0001382
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
8am - 9pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm
