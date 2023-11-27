Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Oregrown - Chico
dispensary
Recreational

Oregrown - Chico

ChicoCalifornia
2343.6 miles away
Loading...

Deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

Danksgiving 30% Off image
30% off
 
Danksgiving 30% Off
Available daily until 11/27
Danksgiving 40% Off image
40% off
 
Danksgiving 40% Off
Available daily until 11/27
Session Saturday image
20% off
 
Session Saturday
Available Saturdays
Danksgiving 20% Off image
20% off
 
Danksgiving 20% Off
Available daily until 11/27

Promotions

This dispensary isn’t sharing any promotions right now. Check back later!
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.