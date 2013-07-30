zrharris23
I'm in washinton right now and I miss my damn weed store man! Yall are awesome I'll be in when I get home.
4.8
10 reviews
Eric was our budtender and gave us awesome recommendations on the different concentrates we were interested in. very helpful and friendly service all around.
Amazing humans work here everyone is so amazing ❤️
Really good job on getting customers in and out quick. Never too busy and great hospitality
please don't sell concentrate for $25/gram if you're going to be all out of it. thank-you very much
Always enthusiastic and friendly. They say hello and goodbye to regulars by first name. There is always water in the lobby area for those who are cotton mouthed. Consistent, high-quality strains throughout the year.
Front counter was great. Get into the budroom and the guy says “here’s our menu”. That’s it. Won’t be back.
This place has excellent cannabis, maybe the best bud in Fort Collins. However, the budtenders are absolutely disgusting. I’ve never seen or overheard such a pretentious group of employees inside of a dispensary. The budtenders here are not good enough for Fort Collins. But the weed is good!
I enjoyed my experience at Organic Alternatives. The buds were tightly packed with very little wood. I will visit again.
Hands down best dispensary in Northern CO. I’ve never encountered such a professional, yet laid back, environment anywhere. The employees are so great, and the product is a step above everywhere else.