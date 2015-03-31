Thlastsquirtl
Friendly, extremely knowledgeable as well.
5.0
10 reviews
Great customer service and great selection of edibles
Number 1 in Santa Barbara County~! PROFESSIONAL, compassionate, smart bud tenders and staff. These guys really have it together. I have been a member of this collective for years and it's my first choice ... ALWAYS. (PS So glad you're back on Leafly.)
Incredible service! Everyone really knows what they’re talking about and is really helpful Great selection as well
Awesome place, great staff, picked up a couple of clones, super nice environment. Will be back
Organic Greens has it all. Legit budtenders, everything from seed to plant to flowers to edibles, and all organic. Great prices for flowers that are well taken care of and grown with organic love and care. Glad to have a local collective that is so focused on proper methods of growth for the medicine!
nice walk in spot. friendly knowledgable staff. quality organic medicine.
I like the fact that their staff is very knowlageable in all aspects of what you are looking for. They pay attention to detail and work with you and your specific needs. They are more than willing to help you and direct you twords what works best.
Great organic medicine, nearly everything is top notch. The smells and flavors are very good.
Knowledgeable & Honest local area provider. Their flower is sweet & potent. Their clones are true & healthy.