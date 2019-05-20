5 Reviews of Organic Kind
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........r
May 20, 2019
Friendly, knowledgeable, great flower. Will definitely order again.
e........8
May 16, 2019
Excellent customer service. such a great find. The flowers are top quality. I will definitely order again.
q........2
February 10, 2019
The bud is super fresh and delicious. Also, everyone I’ve dealt with there is super friendly and helpful. Definitely worth checking out!
D........s
February 10, 2019
Best flowers I’ve seen in awhile—plus incredible service that is really easy to navigate
C........o
February 6, 2019
The Flowers are fantastic. Super easy sign up. Friendly service. Definitely using them again.