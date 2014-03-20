Blackfoxx
Very knowledgeable staff. And they had premium smoke!
4.8
10 reviews
Their ice cream cake strain is amazing, definitely recommend!
Sofia !!!G💜
I traveled from south Texas to Colorado and this was the first shop I walked into and wow the employees are great and full of knowledge. Any questions I had they were able to take the time and teach me. great quality edibles and disposable cartridges. would highly recommend!
This is the best dispensary in Breck coming from a local. The staff is always great, the atmosphere is pleasant, the selection is top notch and they always have a lot of options in every category of Cannabis enjoyment. I love that they weigh flower right in front of you, that's old school for sure!
Awesome concentrate and flower
Visiting next week. Very excited
You can count on having a great experience at this shop! The VIBE at ORGANIX is fun and inviting! During my last visit, Kyle went out of his way to ensure that I had all my questions answered and that I felt incredibly satisfied with my experience. If you're looking for quality, you just found it. PUREVIBE is a huge fan of ORGANIX!
The staff was really kind, helpful and patient.
perfect service perfect starins and good pople i am so happy with you guys take care good vibes from my lil island PR