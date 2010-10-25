Meridya
I absolutely love Organtica! You show your ID/Card before you enter, but don’t let that scare you away! I like that it is a secure environment. Also, once you come in the door they always make you feel comfortable and welcome. Their products are tax-included, which is nice because I don’t have to worry about adding the tax in my head. The flower here is always amazing and high quality. Their medibles are AMAZING. They recently introduced a cookie of the month which are so good! Also, make sure to fill out a raffle ticket each visit! I’m headed there today and I’m going to suggest they upload their menu here, but you can find their daily menu on weed map and follow their page on FB!