Starblade512 on August 14, 2018

First-timer - So I walked from San Mateo and I didn't really think it was that far. (famous last words lol) When i was greeted, all I was asked for were my ID & Medcard and was let in immediately once I told him I had walked. The guy at the door told me to go rest & cool off with some cold water in their waiting room. He made me feel VERY welcomed and not rushed at all. They ALL noticed my nickname and ALL addressed me from then on. The blonde budtendress was a bit young but very knowledgeable! And made me feel comfortable with all the new terms and new types of ways to partake in cannabis. I have ADD so when I would wander and point and ask "what's that?!" to random items, the same girl, or whoever was near, would answer right away; no hesitation or even with a "ugh..." type attitude. Definitely returning. You guys rock!