Follow
Origins - Redmond
425-298-0170
832 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 473
Show All 102
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$199
Deals
Senior Discount - 7 days a week!
Valid 12/22/2017
Are you a rewards member? All Senior Reward Members receive our Senior Discount of 10% off every single day! Not a member? It's quick and easy to join and FREE too. Visit a store and sign up today to start earning rewards.
Must be 65+. Cannot combine senior discounts with other coupons.
Senior Discount - 7 days a week!
Valid 12/22/2017
Are you a rewards member? All Senior Reward Members receive our Senior Discount of 10% off every single day! Not a member? It's quick and easy to join and FREE too. Visit a store and sign up today to start earning rewards.
Must be 65+. Cannot combine senior discounts with other coupons.
All Products
Chem sour by Sunbloom
from Sunbloom
12.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Chem sour
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
blue magoo by WA Grown
from WA Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Pillow Fight by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake by Pilot Farms
from Pilot Farms
16%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Blue hawaiian by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda by Origins
from Origins
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Killer Queen by WA Grown
from WA Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$59½ oz
In-store only
Gelato Cake by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropical Cookies by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Love Dawg by Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Somnium by Nerdie Birdie
from Nerdie Birdie
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Snoop's Dream by Pilot Farms
from Pilot Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
tangie cookies by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
24.43%
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Nova by Origins
from Origins
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies by Mountain Hi
from Mountain Hi
___
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Lemonade by Origins
from Origins
21.11%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Shiskaberry by Saints
from Saints
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Critical Mass by Nerdie Birdie
from Nerdie Birdie
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
white widow by Banano Buds
from Banano Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD OG Kush by Nerdie Birdie
from Nerdie Birdie
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Confidential Cheese by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Midnight by Tikun
from Tikun
18.21%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
White Tara by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
XJ-13 by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
bananos treat by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
14.7%
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
The White by Sensi Organix
from Sensi Organix
___
THC
___
CBD
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Crack by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$1851 oz
In-store only
Lemon OG by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
More Cowbell by Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Mass by Dream City
from Dream City
5.85%
THC
13.33%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mango Haze Cbd by Dream City
from Dream City
7.65%
THC
9.57%
CBD
Mango Haze Cbd
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Berry by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
17.6%
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel by Banano Buds
from Banano Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Banano Berry by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
20.09%
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Kush by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
15.4%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Falcor by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
23.2%
THC
___
CBD
$262 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch by Evergrow NW
from Evergrow NW
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
dreamsickle by Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
gorilla biscuit by Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Strawberries by Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
23.2%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 21