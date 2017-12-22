Lulu787 on August 2, 2019

Slow, slow, slow service and very little product on hand! What a huge change from their opening! Red haired guy sitting around at entrance doing nothing - not a lot of ids to scan when you have no customers. TWO clerks working behind counter "helping" customers for over 20minutes - no joke or exaggeration. Me and 6 other customers waiting to buy their products - no acknowledgement, no calls to get other employees on the floor to help and Red sitting on his behind staring out the empty store, the empty coffee shop and empty clothing store! And prices jacked so ridiculously high, they cannot compete. POS and inventory systems are often incorrect and higher than posted prices- mentioned this during checkout and clerk had no idea what to do - tried to force the higher price even when we walked over and showed them the display price