m........o on October 2, 2020

I pulled up to and then around the building. No signs of security. When I entered the lobby, still no sign of anyone who worked there. Some guy sitting in one of the chairs in the waiting area asked if I had been there before. I replied that I hadn't and he said someone would be right out. Very quickly, a budtender came out to sign me in and then took me to the budroom. Apparently the guy sitting in the chair was supposed to be security. I confirmed this with my budtender. When I left, and other patients were coming and going, he still stayed seated in the same chair. I'd love to return once their security is more present. Not a fancy place, and it is small, but the budtender was helpful!