SojaGirl on April 19, 2017

Hands down the best weed shop in Fairbanks! Their love for what they do really shows. I'm very impressed with the strains and all of the new products that seem to added to the shelves daily. I recently purchased a joint wrapped in palm leaves and a "make your own edible kit!" Very cool! I also love that they add a new "flavor" almost every week on 'Strain drop Saturday.' They constantly are adding new and creative ways to enjoy cannabis. -A must visit if you are in Fairbanks -