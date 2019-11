RadManVapes on August 10, 2019

Palm Royale is a wonderful dispensary located in the heart of Palm Springs. Its central location makes it easy to stop by at any time. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. This shop also carries a huge selection of cannabis productions from flower, vapes, edibles, CBD, and so much more. The RAD vapes team adores this store and loves coming into throw events and run special deals with the Palm Royale staff.