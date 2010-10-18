baeetle15 on January 21, 2016

This was my very first stop after I got my MMJ card! Love the look of the place & the lady was super cool & extremely helpful! She wasn't bothered by the fact that I am a newbie & had tons of questions. She answered all with a smile & actually gave me some info to take home & read. I also love the fact that it's less than 5 miles away from my house! Will be back for sure!