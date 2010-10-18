Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This was my very first stop after I got my MMJ card! Love the look of the place & the lady was super cool & extremely helpful! She wasn't bothered by the fact that I am a newbie & had tons of questions. She answered all with a smile & actually gave me some info to take home & read. I also love the fact that it's less than 5 miles away from my house! Will be back for sure!
tokinfatguy
on November 27, 2014
this place is everything. went today and got some blockhead, AMAZING!! their pineapple chunk is good also. Lupita rox!!!!!
Tsevol
on May 13, 2014
Good donation pricing, nice people, convenient location for those of us in between denver and the springs. Unpretentious, welcoming vibe.