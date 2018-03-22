IntrovertedStonRGrl
Nice place - Friendly staff - Excellent bud 💚
4.8
10 reviews
Sunday morning browsing leafly, found my favorite flower was available. The man working was extremely helpful, answered my edible questions, and I already need to go back to get more. Appreciation.
Tried a couple of their sale grams, since they were out of the $40 ounces advertised. The dude working the counter was affable, but messed up my order, giving me 2 g of the same kind of weed instead 1 each of two different varieties like I had asked for. Also, he broke up the weed bare-handed, which is slightly unsavory. However, the dealbreaker is that the weed I got was *bad flower.* It has pretty bad flavor, has a different THC percentage on the label of the jar than they had on their Leafly page, and was harvested last October. I realize it’s on-sale herb, but I’ve gotten better deals on better flower from plenty other places. Wouldn’t really recommend.
Best bud in Portland!
We're glad you found us!!!
Big selection lots of price ranges friendly staff very nice and clean. The bad was there was no menu to look at for flower. Prices are on the jars and i had a hard time reading them. They should organize it by price would be easier. I live almost in gresham top shelf is much cheaper east of 82nd. That is just a general problem everywhere on that side of town
Thanks for your comments! A menu is on its way!
These guys were great. Wife & I just went in, and they were super chill, helpful, and pleasant. I’ll probably be back.
Thanks so much for your kind words. Mention this review and we'll give you 10% off your next purchase!
my new favorite dispensary! Staff is friendly and helpful and the $10 eighths are fire! Best deal in Portland.
We're so glad you found us!
First time in. Good selection, helpfull staff would recommend.
Thanks for your comment Mellow! Next time you come in mention and we'll give you 10% off your purchase!
Love this place! They have daily deals and a reward system. Staff never keeps you waiting long and always know their stuff. So happy I found this spot!
Thanks for your kind words! Mention this review next time you're in store for 10% off your purchase!
Couldn’t have gone smoother and I love the prices. Staff is fun too