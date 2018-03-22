Crubby83 on February 24, 2019

Tried a couple of their sale grams, since they were out of the $40 ounces advertised. The dude working the counter was affable, but messed up my order, giving me 2 g of the same kind of weed instead 1 each of two different varieties like I had asked for. Also, he broke up the weed bare-handed, which is slightly unsavory. However, the dealbreaker is that the weed I got was *bad flower.* It has pretty bad flavor, has a different THC percentage on the label of the jar than they had on their Leafly page, and was harvested last October. I realize it’s on-sale herb, but I’ve gotten better deals on better flower from plenty other places. Wouldn’t really recommend.