jtevans70 on June 8, 2017

Great attentive and competent customer service beats fast rushed service, every single time. As soon as I walked through the door I knew I wasn't in a typical retail pot shop. I was first greeted by a gentleman with direct eye contact, who stated his first name, then encouraged me to look around, and to please ask if I had any questions. And, he didn't miss a beat as other customers came through the door, as he also greeted each with direct eye contact, letting them know the same, and he stayed present and attentive, with a keen ability to read the customer and to anticipate what they were looking for. He was very professional and very knowledgeable about the available products. It always makes the shopping experience easy when there's someone available to ask for help in finding that right product, rather than just watching from behind a glass wall. My first impression was not only that he is very good at what he does but that the store is very nicely layed out. This place is very nicely displayed. Well organized and clean, with beautiful custom natural wood display cabinets. The layout is comfortable and relaxed, with a similar familiarity to strolling through the aisles of any retail store, where you are able to compare similar products with price comparisons, but Paper and Leaf does it with an elegance of meandering through a museum, viewing masterpieces hung on the walls protected behind a glass case and these glass cases themselves are just as beautiful as the art it's protecting. It's very nice, and it really helps the customer to compare different manufacturer's products by name, of which are all clearly priced, nicely labeled, and displayed in well-lit display cases. Great layout, great people, great service, and great products, a great experience! This is not your typical retail pot shop. This is a five star cannabis retailer, and what I truly appreciate about the whole experience was not just how organized this place is, but unlike a lot of other retail stores where there's one long line, with just one budtender, with all the product hidden from view behind either a poorly lit display case or not in view at all, I felt more involved in making an informed decision, after being able to see what was actually available, and the overall experience was made better when I was able to get needed answers to make a more informed purchase of the right product from a true professional. If you're ever on Bainbridge Island, make this your must see destination. Seriously, this is the fine wine of the pot world. A fine establishment. Great job Paper & Leaf!