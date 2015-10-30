$3 1/16th OR save $15 off 1 edible on your 1st purchase. Valid on first purchase. Limit 1.
$3 1/16th OR save $15 off 1 edible when you refer a new patient!
New Patient / Renewing $50 Special. The Patient will receive $50 off of their order when they purchase more than $150 in total after all other discount / offers.
Review us on Google, Leafly, Facebook or Yelp and get $5 off purchase of $10 or more. Limit 1 review per patient per day. One review per site per month.
$3 1/16th OR save $15 off 1 edible on birthday
Receive a $1 OFF for every 12 empty bottles and or $1 for every 2 Large empty zip-lock bags. Receive $2 for every 12 bottles if you make sure all labels showing personal information such as Name, Address, P#, etc.... are taken off prior to bringing them in to the dispensary. Recycle and Save money instead of throwing them away or recycling them yourself!
Come in on our Monday and Wednesday Wheel days to spin and win. The discounts that you could win include: $3 OFF Accessories, $5 OFF any eighth of Flower, $6 OFF Tincture and or Salve, and $20 OFF our PSC Platinum Membership. Prizes on the wheel vary each Monday and Wednesday. Come in and see if you can win!
Come in to PatriotCare on Tuesdays and or Thursdays to get in on our flash sale products. Every Tuesday and Thursday varies for what goes on flash sale. Flash Sales Prices also vary on the product and what we have available for sale. Managers choose what goes on sale and sometimes we may not have anything available for flash sale. Check on our menu online prior to coming into the dispensary to see which products go on sale.
We celebrate our heroic veterans every 11th of each month by giving them a discount that we hope shows our appreciation. On the 11th of each month we give all veteran medical marijuana patients a 40% discount towards their entire order.