151 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 51
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$400
Deals
$50 OFF your order for New and Renewing patients when you spend $150 or more
New Patient / Renewing $50 Special. The Patient will receive $50 off of their order when they purchase more than $150 in total after all other discount / offers.
Renewing patients must have a valid ID and or Virtual Gateway date that reflects the patient renewing their medical card and state account recently.
$50 OFF your order for New and Renewing patients when you spend $150 or more
New Patient / Renewing $50 Special. The Patient will receive $50 off of their order when they purchase more than $150 in total after all other discount / offers.
Renewing patients must have a valid ID and or Virtual Gateway date that reflects the patient renewing their medical card and state account recently.
All Products
Paradise Circus #9
from Patriot Care
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Paradise Circus
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Paradise Circus #11
from Patriot Care
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Paradise Circus
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
D95 #9 (Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
D95
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
The Don Mega #1
from Patriot Care
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
The Don Mega
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Yin Yang #9 CBD (CBD Indica)
from Patriot Care
9.3%
THC
15.7%
CBD
Yin Yang
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Paradise Circus #3
from Patriot Care
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Paradise Circus
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Mac & Cheese #7
from Patriot Care
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Alien Cookies x Alien Chees
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Race fuel #11
from Patriot Care
15.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Yin Yang CBD #5
from Patriot Care
7.9%
THC
16.5%
CBD
Yin Yang
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
D95 #6 (Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
D95
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Brandywine (80/20 Indica)
from Patriot Care
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Brandywine
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$1901/2
$3501 ounce
Cinderella 99 (70/30 Sativa)
from Patriot Care
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Mac and Cheese #3 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
15.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Alien Cookies x Alien Chees
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Medi-Haze CBD (CBD Sativa)
from Patriot Care
7.7%
THC
16.1%
CBD
Neville's Haze x Silver Haze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Prayer Pupil (50/50) Hybrid
from Patriot Care
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Pupil x Prayer Tower
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Rick's Pupil #2 (70/30 Indica)
from Patriot Care
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Pupil x Evelyn Rick
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Sherb Face #10 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherb Face
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$1001/4
$1901/2
$3501 ounce
Sherb Face #6 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherb Face
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Star 91 (70/30) Indica
from Patriot Care
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Star 91
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
The Guice (50/50 Hybrid) *Quarters Only*
from Patriot Care
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
The Guice
Strain
$1001/4
$1001/4
$1901/2
$3501 ounce
The One BC1 #5 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
The One x Lotus
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Yin-Yang CBD #4 (CBD Indica)
from Patriot Care
6.3%
THC
16.9%
CBD
Yin-Yang #4
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Shatter | Ying Yang (CBD)
from Patriot Care
8.8%
THC
43.7%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
1g Electric Punch Terp Crystal
from Sira Naturals
61.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Electric Punch
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
1g Sundae Driver Wax
from Sira Naturals
77.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
1g Moonrise Wax
from Sira Naturals
84.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonrise
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
1g Milk Bone Terp Crystals
from Sira Naturals
73.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Milkbone
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
0.5mL Full Spectrum Booster (Hybrid)
from Sira Naturals
76.6%
THC
___
CBD
$80½ gram
$80½ gram
Shatter | Secret Formula (Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
65.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Formula
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
1g Black Jack Bubble Hash
from Sira Naturals
69%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
Shatter - Grease Monkey (Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
72.8%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
1g Blueberry Chocolope Sundae Wax
from Sira Naturals
81.4%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
1g Dream Lotus Terp Crystal
from Sira Naturals
82.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Lotus
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
1g Chaos Kush Syringe (Indica)
from Liberty
82.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chaos Kush
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
1g Moonrocks (Sativa)
from Sira Naturals
48.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Palpatine (Sativa) - Shatter
from Patriot Care
76%
THC
0%
CBD
Palpatine
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
Shatter | 3D (Sativa)
from Patriot Care
63.8%
THC
0%
CBD
3D
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Shatter - Chocolope (Sativa)
from Patriot Care
74.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$350.5 gram
$350.5 gram
$651 gram
Shatter - It's It (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
It's It
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
1234