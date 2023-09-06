For locals and visitors, Albuquerque welcomes you with blue skies, sunshine, and spectacular vistas. From the warm and wonderful summers to a pristine dusting of snow in the winter, there’s always something fresh to discover. Prepare to be awed by the annual Balloon Fiesta, tour the historic adobe buildings of Old Town, try out a casual noodle bar or upscale Southwestern-style eatery in modern Downtown, or explore the terrain of the Sandia and Manzano Mountains.