Erinmmcdowell on January 25, 2019

The staff are extremely patient with me. I suffered a heart attack and TBI years back. I struggle processing when I come to restock medication. They are patient with me and refer to my previous orders when I’m stuck (which is often). They help me figure out my order when I cannot make decisions in a way that feels accommodating to me. The staff at this location have been the biggest Godsend (of all the many medical professionals I see)!