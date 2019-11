MuthaSuperior on February 27, 2017

I travel quite extensively and have worked on some of the best organic farms in NorCal so I know my cannabis eh I'm gonna say this lil shop in Ione has THE goods πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ I've tried several strains, some even from the "sale" rack and although I don't prefer one of the strains, she tasted good, was fresh enough to pipe without loss and left a buzz on my brain! The dude running the counter is very knowledgeable, has a super "budside" manner and answers questions with enthusiasm! This #cannaqueen will BE visiting frequently no doubt πŸ‘‘πŸπŸ™‹πŸ™‹πŸ™‹